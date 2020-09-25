Two more PPAs for Spanish solar plants

From pv magazine Spain.

Spanish solar company Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente SA has signed a 10-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with utility Axpo Iberia which is linked to the electricity supply from a 150 MW solar project Solaria is building in the country, according to a filing by the renewables firm with Spain’s National Securities Market Commission.

The offtaker is the Iberian subsidiary of Swiss power company Axpo.

Solaria said it had around 360 MW of solar capacity at the end of last year. With permission recently granted for a 695 MW plant in Burgos and a 962.5 MW facility at Lleida, the company wants a 3.3 GW operational portfolio by 2023.

Popular content

Another Swiss power company, Alpiq, was the offtaker in a separate Spanish PPA announced this week, signing a ten-year deal to buy power generated at the 50 MW Alizarsun solar project owned by Solaer Israel and Chinese company Himin Solar. The solar plant, at Paracuellos del Jalón in the Zaragoza province of Aragon, is due to be switched on next year.

The Swiss electric company has signed PPAs linked to more than 300 MW of Spanish solar capacity.