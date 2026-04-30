Italy probes PV companies over €60 million tax evasion and €33 million subsidy fraud

From pv magazine Italy

Italy’s law enforcement agency responsible for financial crimes, tax evasion, customs enforcement and economic fraud – Guardia di Finanza (GDF) – has identified seven photovoltaic companies based in Trentino, controlled by an undisclosed German operator, which allegedly evaded more than €60 million ($70.1 million) in tax revenues and improperly obtained over €33 million in incentives from state-run energy agency Gestore dei Servizi Energetici (GSE).

According to the GDF, the companies under scrutiny owns photovoltaic plants located mainly in central and southern Italy. The investigation was initially triggered by tax audits on the subsidiaries, which reportedly uncovered several irregularities.

The investigators suspect that the companies fictitiously transferred their registered offices to Trentino solely to benefit from a reduced IRAP tax rate, resulting in tax evasion of over €2 million.

Authorities also found that, in breach of transfer pricing rules, the companies improperly deducted costs related to loans granted by the German parent company at artificially inflated rates, shifting nearly €3 million in profits to a more favorable tax jurisdiction.

The GDF also reviewed incentive applications submitted to the GSE between 2011 and 2024, totalling more than €152 million. They found that over €33 million had been unduly received through artificial plant subdivision designed to access higher incentive tariffs by splitting installations into multiple smaller units.

The subdivision also allegedly allowed access to simplified permitting procedures (PAS), rendering both construction and commissioning of the plants irregular.

The GSE, informed of the findings, has already recovered nearly €500,000.

“The companies own and operate PV plants in the Marche and Sicily regions,” a spokesperson from the GDF told pv magazine. “The German company is an holding operating in the renewable energy sector, but it is not under investigation, only its Italian subsidiaries.”