Swiss solar monitoring start-up raises $272,000

The SmartHelio Swiss start-up led by Indian entrepreneur Govinda Upadhyay has raised CHF250,000 ($272,000) for its deep-data driven PV diagnostic tool. The equity and convertible loan investment will help the cleantech start-up develop its product and scale up operations in Europe and India.

The start-up says solar companies can use the SmartHelio cloud-based asset management system with inverters or data loggers or can obtain more accurate data using the company’s cloud service and sensor.

For the full story, please visit our pv magazine India site.