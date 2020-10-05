Hybrid inverter solution with second-life battery

From pv magazine Spain

Inverter manufacturer Ingeteam and Spain-based storage system provider BeePlanet Factory have tested and certified the compatibility of the BeeBattery Home battery with Ingeteam’s Ingecon Sun Storage 1Play hybrid inverter.

The companies have said that the joint use of the two technologies will allow the deployment of hybrid solutions combining PV generation and energy storage in isolated mode, backup mode (UPS), and self-consumption mode. With a 4 kWh capacity (expandable up to 12 kWh), the BeeBattery Home system has been designed for residential use.

The Ingeteam hybrid inverter has an efficiency of more than 98%, and is used for installations that are connected to the grid, as well as isolated systems. The company began production of the devices in May. The inverters are equipped with an energy management system that allows the PV system to operate under advanced operating modes for higher levels of self-consumption.

In January, the Spanish company said that the hybrid inverter, which is available with power outputs of 3 kW and 6 kW, would be compatible with most lead-acid and lithium-ion batteries. It has a five-year warranty, extendable for up to 25 years.

BeePlanet Factory specializes in the production of second-life lithium-ion batteries from electric vehicles. It develops small, medium and large-scale sustainable energy storage applications.

