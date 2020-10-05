US steel mill to get powered by 300 MW of solar

A crucial and historic steel mill in Pueblo, Colorado, will be the first in North America to rely on solar power, according to Skip Herald, the CEO of steel and mining company Evraz North America.

The 300 MW Bighorn Solar Project, developed by Lightsource BP and located on mill company land, just closed on a $285 million financing package. Xcel Energy, as the power provider for the steel mill, will purchase the power generated by the solar farm under a long-term contract with Lightsource BP. It’s the largest on-site industrial solar facility, according to the developer.

The deal on the solar project was made last year after Evraz, Xcel’s largest power buyer in Colorado, threatened to move out of state “without assurances of low electricity rates,” as per reporting in the Denver Post.

Kevin Smith, CEO of the Americas for Lightsource, said: “The more than 700,000 solar panels can provide 90% of the plant’s energy needs at peak production” – and 95% of the mill’s annual energy demand, according to other reports.

The plant will turn recycled scrap metal into “clean steel, including the most sustainable rail in the world,” according to Herald. Evraz is a Russian-owned steel and mining conglomerate.

Decarbonizing steel?

Recent studies have found that 14% of steel firms’ market value is in jeopardy if they are unable to decrease their environmental impact.

The iron and steel sector is the “world’s largest industrial source of climate pollution,” according to the Cold Steel, Hot Climate report, which notes that steel represented approximately 5% of final energy use and 7% of emissions worldwide in 2013. In steel-making regions, many steel plants are often the largest, or one of the largest, electricity customers – the exact case for the Pueblo, Colorado plant.

Lightsource is GW scale busy