Renewsys announces giga-scale expansion of solar encapsulant and backsheet manufacturing in India

Solar manufacturer Renewsys India has announced plans to increase its solar cell encapsulant annual manufacturing capacity to 3 GW. The company, which currently boasts 1.65 GW of encapsulant production lines, will also expand its backsheet output, from 3 GW to 4 GW.

Renewsys CEO Avinash Hiranandani said: “The Indian solar industry is growing at a steady pace. However, to be competitive, we need indigenous manufacturing to keep up with global advances in technology in both the PV module and PV component manufacturing areas. The encapsulant and backsheet components of a module have a significant role in the performance and life of solar modules. Our investments in technology, R&D and capacity expansion will help India and Renewsys maintain the foothold we have established as a key player in the global market.”

Popular content

To read the full story, please visit our pv magazine India site.