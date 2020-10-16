German hydrogen specialist to expand electrolyzer production in Europe

From pv magazine Germany

Up to 300 qualified jobs will be created at the new Enapter campus in Saerbeck, in the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia.

Enapter wants to set up mass production for its hydrogen electrolyzers in Saerbeck, with plans to manufacture more than 100,000 systems per year. To finance mass production, the company launched a funding round for private investors in March. It said will also expand its current production facilities in Pisa, Italy.

The automated mass production site in Saerbeck will be sustainable, Enapter claims. The factory will be entirely powered by renewable energy sources, including solar PV, wind and biomass systems, as well as its hydrogen storage facilities. In addition, it plans to implemenbt a range of zero-waste approaches and a system for recycling old electrolyzers.

Enapter says companies in 33 countries are already using its anion exchange membrane (AEM) electrolyzers to replace fossil fuels with green hydrogen. Enapter claims its tech is better than proton exchange membrane (PEM) tech because AEM systems do not use any corrosive acids. And that also means that no expensive precious metals are required for the electrodes.

Andreas Pinkwart, the minister of economic affairs for North Rhine-Westphalia, sees the establishment of the Saerbeck factory as an important step to becoming a hydrogen hub. The state government wants to present a timetable this fall in order to advance hydrogen technology in line with economic growth.

Enapter plans to start construction in Saerbeck in early 2021. Production is set to start for 2022.