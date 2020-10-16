First mixed PV-wind connection at private substation in France

From pv magazine France

France’s Hauts-de-France region is rapidly developing renewables, but it is saturated with substations. This is holding back the development of clean energy, as solar and wind projects still struggle for access to the electricity grid.

French solar company Sun’R Power aims to address this lack of connection capacity. It has joined forces with Canadian wind specialist Boralex to connect the third and final phase of the Cambrai-Niergnies (CAM 3) solar park to the grid in the municipalities of Niergnies and Seranvillers-Forenville. With a capacity of 25.3 MWp, the third phase of the project will be commissioned in the first half of 2021.

Boralex, which operates the neighboring Seuil du Cambrésis wind farm, built its own private substation in the town of Proville in 2019. The community will eventually manage a total production capacity of 70 MW. Boralex will remain RTE’s sole contact on the connection, which should simplify administrative procedures.

“The Sun’R Group has always viewed constraints as a source of innovation,” said Antoine Nogier, president and founder of Sun’R. “Thanks to this mixed connection, we will continue to contribute to the energy transition of Hauts-de-France.”

Nicolas Wolff, vice-president and general manager of Boralex Europe, also praised the project.

“The connection of Sun’R Power to our station in Proville is an example of agility and creativity,” said Wolff. “This is a success for the joint deployment of wind and solar.”