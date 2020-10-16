Chinese PV Industry Brief: Qinghai switches on 2.2 GW, Yingli starts building 5 GW factory

Huanghe Hydropower Development has finished all five sections of its massive 2.2 GW solar project in Gonghe county, Qinghai province. The installation started feeding electricity into the national grid in late-September. Huanghe Hydropower Development – a subsidiary of State Power Investment Corp. (SPIC) – used string inverters supplied by Huawei and Sungrow.

Yingli Solar said this week that it has started to build a new 5 GW solar module production base in Tang county, Hebei province. The planned facility will also produce 2,400 tons of welding ribbon per year, as well as more than 14,400,000 sets of junction boxes and other related components. It aims to invest about CNY1.7 billion in the new facility, which will be operational by June 2021.

TBEA said this week that it has won an EPC contract from China Minsheng Investment Group (CMIG) for 200 MW of solar capacity in Yanchi county, in China’s Ningxia Hui region. The inverter manufacturer and EPC specialist said that the contract is worth CNY486 million.

Irico said this week that it has signed a deal with the municipal authorities in Xianyang, Shaanxi province, to install five new solar glass production lines. It will invest CNY500 million ($74.7 million) in the capacity expansion plan. The company still needs to secure government approvals for the plan, however.