Poland added 421 MW of PV in August-September period

Polish grid operator Polskie Sieci Elektroenergetyczne (PSE) said this week that the country reached 2.68 GW of installed solar capacity at the end of September.
In August and September alone, newly installed capacity reached 421.4 MW. New additions for the first seven months of 2020 hit 1.38 GW.
Moc zainstalowana w #PV w KSE 1.10.2020 r. wyniosła 2682,7 MW* (na podst. danych przekazanych do OSP) 1/2 #OZE pic.twitter.com/eoj8tOvdxb
— PSE S.A. (@pse_pl) October 14, 2020
Poland reached 1.29 GW of cumulative solar capacity at the end of last year, up from around 1 GW in late September 2019, and from just 486 MW at the end of 2018.
It may reach its 2030 target of 7.8 GW of solar by the middle of the decade, as outlined in the National Plan for Energy and Climate, according to a new report by the Instytut Energetyki Odnawialnej (IEO). The organization initially predicted that solar would have reached just 2.5 GW by the end of the year.
