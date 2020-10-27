India added 883 MW of rooftop solar in nine months despite Covid-19

With 380 MW of generation capacity, the state of Gujarat accounted for 43% of new rooftop solar installations during the January-to-September period.

While big solar has been hard hit by Covid-19 disruption, rooftop PV has kept up its momentum.

Image: Biswarup Ganguly/Wikimedia Commons/https://bit.ly/2TsykWF

Share

India added around 2.32 GW of solar capacity in the first nine months of this year.

The new generation capacity included 1,437 MW of ground-mounted projects and 883 MW of rooftop solar, according to Haryana-based JMK Research, which cited data released by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.

Popular content

For the full story, please visit our pv magazine India site.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.