India added 883 MW of rooftop solar in nine months despite Covid-19

While big solar has been hard hit by Covid-19 disruption, rooftop PV has kept up its momentum.

India added around 2.32 GW of solar capacity in the first nine months of this year.

The new generation capacity included 1,437 MW of ground-mounted projects and 883 MW of rooftop solar, according to Haryana-based JMK Research, which cited data released by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.

For the full story, please visit our pv magazine India site.