German PV tender concludes with lowest price of €0.0498/kWh

From pv magazine Germany
Germany's federal network agency, the Bundesnetzagentur, announced that the country's latest tech-specific tender for large scale PV, held on October 20, brought in 87 bids for 393.2 MW of solar capacity.
The tender's allocated volume of 103.1 MW was slightly oversubscribed. The authorities awarded 30 bids. The final prices ranged from €0.0498/kWh ($0.058) to €0.0536/kWh, up slightly from the preliminary round. The average final price increased by only €0.001, from €0.0522 to €0.0523/kWh.
According to the Bonn-based authority, all seven successful projects on agricultural land, are located in the southern region of Bavaria.
The tender for onshore wind projects concluded with the allocation of 768.5 MW of capacity and final prices ranging from €0.0560-0.0620/kWh.
The next tech-specific tender for onshore wind farms and PV systems is on December 1.
