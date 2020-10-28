RenewSys unveils 505 W solar modules

From pv magazine India

Indian solar manufacturer RenewSys has launched the DESERV Galactic Ultra series of mono-facial modules with 505 W of peak output and 20.17% efficiency. The modules are India’s first to pass 500 Wp, and the world’s first mono-facial panels to cross that threshold with G1-sized (158.75 mm) cells.

The line includes two key variants – HI and HV – which have been engineered using five-busbar, half-cut, mono-PERC cells based on G1-size (158.75 mm) wafers. The HI panels are designed for rooftop applications and utility-scale plants. These provide 505 Wp output at a lower voltage (Voc=40.47V), ensuring longer string length. They are compatible with all installation schemes, including single- and double-tracker systems.

“The total power per string can be increased by up to 20%. This, in turn, assures savings not just on the amount of land required to set up a plant, but on the entire gamut of material needed to set up the plant, commonly referred to as the balance-of-systems (BOS),” the manufacturer said.

The HV panels, featuring a high open-circuit voltage of 60.94 V, are suitable for pumping applications.

“This results in a 60% reduction in the number of solar modules required to set up a pump with a voltage that is 10% higher than modules otherwise used in solar pumps,” RenewSys said.

