Agrivoltaic beekeeping project in Spain

From pv magazine Spain

Spain’s largest utility, Endesa, a majority-owned subsidiary of Italian utility Enel, is collaborating with Carmona, a town in southwestern Spain, to develop beekeeping projects at two PV plants that Enel Green Power España is now building.

The city council of the Andalusian town has launched a campaign to find a solar beekeeper to set up hives at the Las Corchas and Los Naranjos solar plants, which are scheduled for completion by the end of this year. Interested beekeepers have until Dec. 15 to submit their proposals.The winners will be able to install between 50 and 70 hives.

The initiative is linked a pilot crop cultivation project between the solar panels of Endesa's arrays in Carmona. According to Endesa, the crops will jump in productivity due to the bees.

Endesa is investing nearly €60 million in the Los Naranjos and Las Corchas projects, which have installed capacities of 50 MW each. They will include more than 250,000 solar panels, nine electrical transformation centers, a substation, and an underground cable network spanning 4.5 kilometers.