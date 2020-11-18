Agrivoltaic beekeeping project in Spain

From pv magazine Spain
Spain’s largest utility, Endesa, a majority-owned subsidiary of Italian utility Enel, is collaborating with Carmona, a town in southwestern Spain, to develop beekeeping projects at two PV plants that Enel Green Power España is now building.
The city council of the Andalusian town has launched a campaign to find a solar beekeeper to set up hives at the Las Corchas and Los Naranjos solar plants, which are scheduled for completion by the end of this year. Interested beekeepers have until Dec. 15 to submit their proposals.The winners will be able to install between 50 and 70 hives.
Popular content
The initiative is linked a pilot crop cultivation project between the solar panels of Endesa's arrays in Carmona. According to Endesa, the crops will jump in productivity due to the bees.
Endesa is investing nearly €60 million in the Los Naranjos and Las Corchas projects, which have installed capacities of 50 MW each. They will include more than 250,000 solar panels, nine electrical transformation centers, a substation, and an underground cable network spanning 4.5 kilometers.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.