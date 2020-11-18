Contribute to new EU renewables directive

The commission wants to garner as much feedback as possible on its renewables plans.

The European Commission has asked for opinions regarding its proposed revision of the EU's Renewable Energy Directive.

The regulation is being updated in line with the proposal, tabled by the commission in September, to raise the bloc's greenhouse gas emissions reduction target to 38-40% by 2030.

In a notice issued yesterday to announce the opening of a 12-week consultation exercise on the proposed changes to the directive, the commission said the revised regulation would align with the recent hydrogen and energy system integration strategies announced by the EU; with the bloc's Renovation Wave program; and with the Offshore Renewable Energy Strategy expected tomorrow. The revised regulation will also take into account initiatives such as the Circular Economy Action Plan and the Recovery Plan for Europe.

The consultation paper – which can be accessed here – will be open for responses until February 9. It has been published in English and translations into all EU languages will be available from “mid-December,” according to the commission.