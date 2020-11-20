New ‘slide-in’ solar canopy tech from Australia

From pv magazine Australia

PVDynamics’ Series 100 solar roofing system incorporates PV panels which slide into position “quickly and easily” and are suitable for both framed and frameless solar modules.

Andrew Ferris, director of design and business development at PVDynamics, said the company had identified a gap in the market and had designed a solar mounting system suitable for a broad range of PV modules.

“We saw what was available in Australia and set out to create a solar mounting system … suitable for a wide range of solar panels,” he said.

“The challenge was to ensure the PVDynamics system be suitable for a wide range of different panel types, both framed and frameless, while being truly waterproof.”

Ferris said the design also addressed the risk of cell micro-cracking damage during installation and maintenance. While many of the existing mounting systems require installers to work over the top of solar modules, the Series 100 system includes a fully incorporated wiring and clip system which allows all fixing and wiring adjustments to be conducted from under the canopy.

“One of our fundamental goals was to develop a system which was quick to install,” Ferris said. “We achieved this by sliding the panels into position with all fixing and wiring easily completed from under the structure.”

The company said the system, which is manufactured in Australia, had been engineered for most terrain categories, including cyclonic, and had performed well in harsh conditions.

“We are really excited about our product having seen how well it performed … both during installation and then during weather events,” Ferris said.

The International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) noted in its 2019 Future of Solar Photovoltaic report that solar canopy uptake was increasing steadily with carports and carparks chief among the applications.

Ferris said carparks were among the multitude of applications where the Series 100 system could be deployed.

“In the commercial context, solar canopies are increasingly being constructed over public parking areas at shopping centers, airports and hospitals,” he said.

“Considering the scope for solar micro-grid installations and the appetite for renewable energy, we believe the … system has huge potential.”