Standardizing smart energy requirements

A systems approach is indispensable for the standardization of smart energy related technologies, to avoid overlaps and ensure the right requirements are met.

As electrotechnology evolves and becomes increasingly complex, so too does the need to consider technologies as part of entire systems. System-level thinkers play a vital role in standardization by bridging technical domains, anticipating interactions and dependencies, and ensuring that standards remain coherent, interoperable, and future-ready. Solutions for electric mobility, for example, need to take into account the interaction of components and resources such as energy, different infrastructures and changing environments to be most effective for users, industries and the wider community.

The same holds true when it comes to electrotechnology standardization. A holistic and multidisciplinary approach is needed not only to address these systems challenges, but also to ensure interoperability, integration, safety and trust. This is known as systems thinking and the IEC has been advancing system-level standardization via a number of System Committees (SyCs), including those for Smart Energy, Smart Cities, Smart Manufacturing and more. The IEC SyCs foster cross-committee collaboration, including with other standards development organizations, identify gaps and overlaps in standardization and support this with the development of reference architectures, roadmaps and other standardization tools.

System thinking works for smart energy

Pascal Terrien, the Chair of the IEC System Committee for Smart Energy (SyC SE), explains the challenges related to developing standards for the smart grid and why a systems approach is essential. “Smart energy is about the digitalization of the electric system and the energy transition. IEC Standards support the smart grid and have done for many years – the IEC has developed standards for data models, interoperability and communication for grid management. The SyC SE’s scope is to look at the grid as a system and, beyond electricity, to embrace the coupling with gas and heat. Our DNA, or “raison d’être”, is about coordination and cooperation.”

The Syc SE works with IEC TC 13, which prepares standards for smart meters, IEC TC 57 which develops many of the standards for the smart grid, IEC TC 8 for the electricity supply, and IEC TC 69 on data flows for electric vehicles (EVs). Its purpose is to look at gaps where standards are needed and try to avoid overlaps.

It uses a number of tools including a smart grid architecture model, and a Smart Energy Roadmap which is described by Terrien as “the radar for smart energy standards !”

Among the many challenges along the road, one of the key priorities, Terrien says, is meeting the data challenge. “This means dealing with the flow of information between electric appliances and the grid. The last frontier we are looking at today is what happens after the end of the grid – after the smart meters – namely the interaction with electricity end users, which can be EVs but also home appliances. The idea is to keep end consumers in the loop.”

The SyC has been doing some important work on digital twins to enhance data interoperability in the grid and one of its main focuses is supporting the work on flexibility and resilience in the power network. “We find that many IEC Standards developed several years ago are suddenly under the limelight. We need to bridge the gap between utilities, the grid and consumers. We need new standards to ensure we have a flow of data from the grid to consumer goods,” Terrien insists.

New areas of standardization

The SyC is looking at new areas where standards will be required, including smart hydropower, zero-energy and zero-emission buildings, inverters and smart sensors. “The idea is to move fast and investigate these new areas as quickly as possible to give answers to the standardization community. We need to decide whether we need new working groups or new TCs or whether existing TCs can deal with these topics,” Terrien says.

One of the main challenges is getting the right experts around the table. “We have many active experts, but we need more, as well as active liaisons. We require experts on zero-emissions buildings, for instance,” he concludes.

Author: Catherine Bischofberger

The International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) is a global, not-for-profit membership organization that brings together 174 countries and coordinates the work of 30.000 experts globally. IEC International Standards and conformity assessment underpin international trade in electrical and electronic goods. They facilitate electricity access and verify the safety, performance and interoperability of electric and electronic devices and systems, including for example, consumer devices such as mobile phones or refrigerators, office and medical equipment, information technology, electricity generation, and much more.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are the author’s own, and do not necessarily reflect those held by pv magazine.