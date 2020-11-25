DSM unveils ‘all purpose’ polyolefin-based backsheet for PV panels

DSM’s Endurance backsheet uses a co-extrusion process which the company says has several advantages over lamination.

Royal DSM has launched, yesterday, its Endurance backsheet D15 for PV panels.

According to the manufacturer, the new product is still based on the co-extrusion technology platform used for its entire B series but has improved protection and durability performance. “The Endurance backsheet D15 is an all-purpose backsheet for mainstream applications that is already proven to perform,” it also said.

Designed for PV systems with a voltage of 1,000 to 1,500 V, the backsheet has a total thickness of 350μm, a breakdown voltage of 25 kV and a reflectivity of 95%. The product is claimed to have outstanding UV and abrasion resistance as well as good moisture barrier and hydrolysis resistance due to strong polyolefins.

The backsheet has been tested by Germany's TÜV SÜD through an integrated stress sequence for accelerated aging. “This tough material evaluation simulates natural conditions through a combination of damp heat aging, ultraviolet aging, high-and-low temperature cycle aging, and other sequences – and has been introduced in the midst of unprecedented backsheet failure in the industry,” the company explained.

“Extreme cost pressure has led to thinner backsheets made from inferior PET-based materials with less and less fluoropolymer content,” vice president of DSM Advanced Solar, Pascal de Sain, added. “But our new Endurance backsheet D15 addresses this challenge by delivering outstanding module protection based on industry leading technology – affordably.”

DSM also specified that the new product is fluorine-free with up to a 30% lower carbon footprint than traditional equivalents and is fully recyclable.