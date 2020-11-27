Albania launches tender for 100 MW solar park

Albania’s Ministry of Infrastructure and Energy has launched a tender for the construction of a 100 MW solar power plant in Durrës, in the central-western part of the country.

The solar plant will be located at the site of a local hospital and will cover a surface of around 120 hectares. The facility will sell 70% of the generated power to Albanian power utility Operatori i Shpërndarjes së Energjisë Elektrike SH.A. (OSHEE) under a 15-year PPA, while the remaining 30% will be sold on the spot market or through bilateral PPAs.

The ceiling price for the tender, whose final results will be announced on March 2, 2021, has been set at €55/MWh. Interested developers will have time until February 1 to submit their bids.

The Albanian authorities have so far held two tenders for large-scale PV projects. The first one, for a 100 MW solar park, was won by India Power in November 2018. Half of that project was awarded a 15-year tariff of €59.9/MWh, with the remaining balance sold on the retail electricity market.

A second tender for a 140 MW PV project in the Karavasta area, in the center of the country, was launched in January. French solar company Voltalia secured the project in May thanks to a bid of €0.02489/kWh.

Albania also supports rooftop PV through a net metering scheme codified in June. According to the latest statistics from the International Renewable Energy Agency, the Balkan country had only 3 MW of installed solar power at the end of 2019.