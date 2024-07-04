Canada’s B.C. Hydro to offer solar, battery rebates

From pv magazine ESS News site

B.C. Hydro, an electric utility operating in the Canadian province of British Columbia, has pledged to provide rebates for the installation of rooftop solar and battery energy storage systems for homeowners and businesses.

Eligible homeowners can receive B.C. Hydro rebates totaling as much as CAD 10,000 ($7,341) for installing “a qualified solar photovoltaic (PV) system and battery-storage system together.” The rebates will be available later in July, the utility said last week.

B.C. Hydro said it would also be rolling out targeted solar+battery rebates for apartment buildings, schools, community organizations, local governments, small businesses, social housing providers, and Indigenous communities, which could go up to $150,000 based on the individual customer.

The new program supports the province’s new clean energy strategy released on June 27. Powering Our Future: B.C.’s Clean Energy Strategy focuses on building an economy powered by clean energy, creating new jobs and opportunities, and keeping electricity affordable.

