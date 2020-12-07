EnBW builds another 300 MW of unsubsidized solar in Germany, ERG announces plans for 600 MW

From pv magazine Germany

German utility EnBW has announced that it will build two more solar plants in its home market without public subsidies.

The energy company will start building two 150 MW facilities in the Märkisch-Oderland district, Brandenburg, in early 2021. Completion is scheduled within 12 months after the start of construction. The two projects will add to the 187 MW unsubsidized solar plant that EnBW is already building on ​​164 hectares of land in Weesow-Willmersdorf, about 25 kilometers from Berlin.

For these three projects, all options are open, including power purchase agreements (PPA) or spot market trading. The three PV power plants will together occupy around 400 hectares of space. They will be built in line with a range of environmental protection measures, in order to promote regional biodiversity. EnBW said local seeds will be planted at the project sites, supplemented with trees, hedges and bushes in the immediate vicinity.

In a separate development, Italian energy company ERG has announced that one of its subsidiaries, ERG Development Germany, has signed an agreement with Germany consultancy Aream Advisory to develop 600 MW of PV projects in eastern Germany. The deal marks ERG's entry into the German market for large-scale solar plants, although the companies have not said when construction will start.

“This is also an important step towards the technological and geographical diversification of our portfolio,” said ERG CEO Luca Bettonte. “In order to strengthen our local structure, our German branch will also be reinforced by a team of seven employees with extensive experience in project development.”

ERG also might add more solar capacity to its PV portfolio.

“The agreement with ERG allows us to accelerate the development of solar parks even further,” said Markus Voigt, CEO of Aream Group. “As a general rule, investments in photovoltaics as part of a renewable energy portfolio deliver predictable and attractive returns.”

*The article was amended to reflect that the projects planned by ERG may not be unsubsidized, as the company did not provide details on under which regulatory framework they will be developed.