Vanadium redox flow battery goes online in Spain

Spanish gas and power supplier Naturgy has connected a vanadium redox flow battery to its Vega I and II wind farms in Zamora, eastern Spain. Storage specialist E22, which is a unit of Spanish solar developer GRS (formerly known as Gransolar), supplied the battery.

“During its operation and the first charge and discharge cycles, the VCUBE250 battery developed by E22 has registered the expected capacity and power, delivering all of its 250 kW during the first 2.5 hours of discharge,” E22 said. “With the main objective of testing its operation in real conditions during one year, Naturgy and E22 will carry out continuous studies, programming and [will] execut[e] tests with which they will simulate profiles of different network service applications.”

The VCUBE250 storage system, which can be integrated within a modular block from 250 kW to 330 kW, has a purported product life exceeding 12,000 cycles at full power. Its storage capacity can be extended from 2.5 hours at full capacity to 10 hours, according to the manufacturer.

The solution is provided in a standard 20-foot container, including tools for remote diagnostics and continuous monitoring.

“Its high response speed will be checked, the behavior of the components in different production scenarios will be analyzed and its integration in the wind power generation model will be definitively validated,” E22 said.

The storage system is the first vanadium redox flow battery to be linked to a wind farm in Spain to date.