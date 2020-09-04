Apple data center in Denmark powered by 50 MW of solar

Apple has revealed that its data center in Viborg, Denmark, is now being powered by a 50 MW solar project under a long-term power purchase agreement.

Danish developer European Energy built the array, which was sold to Germany’s LHI Group in early August. European Energy said at the time that the project had secured a long-term PPA with an unnamed buyer, but it did not disclose any other details about the deal.

The solar park features bifacial panels and is currently the largest unsubsidized PV plant in operation in Denmark. The country already has several subsidy-free solar installations under development, including a 400 MW project near Nissum Fjord and a 200 MW plant in Holstebro municipality.

Apple said the data center will also be powered by a wind farm that European Energy is building in Esbjerg, on the western coast of the Jutland Peninsula. Construction of the data center was halted in April 2019, following a dispute over missed deadlines by the contractor, local media outlets reported.

Apple revealed plans in 2018 to power its global operations with 100% clean energy. The plan covers its operations in 43 countries, including retail stores, offices, data centers and other facilities.