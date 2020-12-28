Nikola, Republic scrap electric trash truck

From pv magazine USA
Electric truck developer Nikola Corp. and trash-hauling specialist Republic Services have scrapped their collaboration on garbage truck development.
The pair was working on a garbage truck based on a zero-emissions battery-electric drive platform and body. A statement said that after “considerable collaboration and review,” they have agreed that combining technologies and design concepts “would result in longer-than-expected development time, and unexpected costs.”
In August, Republic Services agreed to buy 2,500 electric trash trucks from Nikola, with the potential for up to 5,000 orders. Initial testing was to have begun in Arizona and California, with wider-scale testing in 2022 and full deployment by 2023.
