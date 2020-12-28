India’s solar sector in 2020

From pv magazine India
This year began with an extremely positive forecast for Indian solar deployment. In the first week of January, IHS Markit predicted that the country would deploy 14 GW of new solar in 2020, helped by ever-cheaper solar modules and a huge project pipeline.
However, the nation struggled to cross even the 3 GW mark during the first nine months of this year. The poor performance was mainly due to pandemic-related disruptions.
About 2.3 GW of solar was deployed in India between January and September, according to JMK Research. This included 1.4 GW of ground-mounted solar and 883 MW of rooftop PV capacity.
