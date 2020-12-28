India’s solar sector in 2020

India’s PV industry has experienced an eventful year, with record lows in both new capacity additions and tariffs.

Image: jorono/Pixabay

Share

From pv magazine India

This year began with an extremely positive forecast for Indian solar deployment. In the first week of January, IHS Markit predicted that the country would deploy 14 GW of new solar in 2020, helped by ever-cheaper solar modules and a huge project pipeline.

However, the nation struggled to cross even the 3 GW mark during the first nine months of this year. The poor performance was mainly due to pandemic-related disruptions.

Popular content

About 2.3 GW of solar was deployed in India between January and September, according to JMK Research. This included 1.4 GW of ground-mounted solar and 883 MW of rooftop PV capacity.

To continue reading, please visit our pv magazine India website.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.