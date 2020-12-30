Scatec PV plant goes online in Ukraine

Norwegian renewable power producer Scatec has completed a 32 MW solar farm in Ukraine's Cherkasy region and connected it to the grid.

Developed by Scatec and Dutch entrepreneurial development bank FMO, the Kamianka PV power plant is set to begin commercial operations on Jan. 1.

“We are pleased to complete our third project in Ukraine,” said Scatec CEO Raymond Carlsen. “The Kamianka solar power plant will lead to the abatement of more than 15,000 tonnes of CO² emissions, and will contribute to growing the share of renewable energy in the country.”

Realized under Ukraine’s feed-in-tariff scheme, the Kamianka plant is expected to deliver some 37 GWh per year and provide clean energy to more than 11,000 households.

Popular content

Public land has been leased for an extended time-period and the plant is expected to also deliver power beyond the feed-in-tariff period, according to Scatec.

The Oslo-based company now has almost 1.6 GW in operation globally. In addition, a portfolio of 320 MW is under construction, of which 203 MW is located in Ukraine.

Previously known as Scatec Solar, the firm recently shortened its name to Scatec to better reflect its growing hydro, wind and storage assets.