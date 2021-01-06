Vikram Solar launches 505 W module

From pv magazine India
Indian module manufacturer Vikram Solar has unveiled a new solar panel series with efficiencies ranging from 18.34% to 21.02% and a power output of up to 505 W.
The series, which includes both monofacial and bifacial products, relies on M6-size (166mm) PERC cells and the modules are available in 120, 144 and 156 half-cell versions. The 120-cell variant will exclusively be available for the US and international markets.
“The new Series 6 is a game-changer for the global solar industry from efficiency, power output, and cost-effectiveness perspective,” said Vikram Solar CEO, Saibaba Vutukuri. “Bringing down the Levelized Cost of Energy (LCOE) is at the heart of designing and manufacturing the Series 6 modules. With this launch, we have further strengthened our product portfolio, which caters to all customer segments.”
