Vikram Solar launches 505 W module

The Indian manufacturer has unveiled new mono-PERC modules in 120, 144, and 156 half-cell versions with claimed efficiency between 18.34% and 21.02%.

A panel of the Somera Series 6.

Image: Vikram Solar

From pv magazine India

Indian module manufacturer Vikram Solar has unveiled a new solar panel series with efficiencies ranging from 18.34% to 21.02% and a power output of up to 505 W.

The series, which includes both monofacial and bifacial products, relies on M6-size (166mm) PERC cells and the modules are available in 120, 144 and 156 half-cell versions. The 120-cell variant will exclusively be available for the US and international markets.

“The new Series 6 is a game-changer for the global solar industry from efficiency, power output, and cost-effectiveness perspective,” said Vikram Solar CEO, Saibaba Vutukuri. “Bringing down the Levelized Cost of Energy (LCOE) is at the heart of designing and manufacturing the Series 6 modules. With this launch, we have further strengthened our product portfolio, which caters to all customer segments.”

To read the full article, please visit our pv magazine India site.

