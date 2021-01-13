India added 5.2 GW of solar in April-November period

From pv magazine India
India added 7 GW of renewables capacity in the first eight months of fiscal 2020-21 (to the end of November). Installations are down 38% year on year from the 11.4 GW installed in the same period last year, according to a new report by Care Ratings.
Solar power accounted for 5.2 GW of the new capacity additions, or 75% of the total. That took India’s cumulative installed PV capacity to 37 GW as of late November.
“The lower capacity additions [in fiscal 2020-21] can be attributed to the lockdown-led disruptions in the supply chain (which slowed movement of inputs and has led to an increase in their prices), labor shortages, as well as the constrained finances and liquidity pressures faced by the developers. Besides, the restriction on the imports of inputs, viz, for solar power, has aggravated the constraints faced by the developers,” said Care Ratings analysts in the report.
Coal-based power, which is the nation’s dominant electricity source and accounts for 55% of the total power generation capacity, added just 1.9 GW to generation capacity in the eight months to November 2020.
