Australia wants to certify green hydrogen with German expertise

From pv magazine Australia

The Australian Smart Energy Council and Germany's energy agency, Deutsche Energie-Agentur (Dena), announced a partnership on Tuesday that will see them cooperate to ensure that customers are able to buy certifiably green hydrogen, rather than variants made from fossil fuels. The national, industry-led Zero Carbon Certification Scheme will include the creation of a ‘guarantee of origin,’ allowing the production of the hydrogen, ammonia and other renewable hydrogen-based fuels and materials to be tracked and authenticated.

The scheme will likely mirror the CertifHy scheme currently being developed in Europe, and will prove important as Australia gears up to become an exporter of renewable hydrogen-based fuels.

“Australia will be a major producer of renewable hydrogen, renewable ammonia and renewable metals and Germany will be a major consumer of these products. It makes absolute sense for Australia’s Smart Energy Council to directly partner with the German Energy Agency to help build these industries and develop a credible certification scheme,” said Smart Energy Council Chief Executive John Grimes.

The Smart Energy Council will work with Dena through its Hydrogen Australia division. As part of the partnership, the bodies will also work together on initiatives to support new green hydrogen developments and identify barriers, ultimately driving trade between Australia and Germany across the hydrogen supply chain.

Popular content

The scheme will also cooperate with international partner network the Global Alliance Powerfuels, which is also headed by Dena, to foster the development of carbon neutral power fuels.

Andreas Kuhlmann, CEO of Dena and spokesman for Global Alliance Powerfuels, welcomed the partnership.

“International partnerships are key to tackling climate change and the attainment of our joint energy objectives,” Kuhlmann said.