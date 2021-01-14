More PPA-linked big solar under development in Denmark

From pv magazine Germany

German renewables investment company Luxcara and Danish renewables developer Be Green have signed an agreement to build a 415 MW solar project portfolio in Denmark.

The deal includes four different projects to be developed in the municipalities of Faxe, Vordingborg, and Herning, spanning a total area of ​​429 hectares. Luxcara will manage the PV systems for institutional investors, while Be Green will be responsible for construction and technical management.

The solar parks will be built entirely without government subsidies and the expected annual yield of up to 414 million kWh of solar power will be sold to consumers and businesses via long-term power purchase agreements. The output will supply electricity to 120,000 Danish households per year.

Popular content

In order to minimize the effects of PV projects on the landscape, Be Green said it always chooses flat land. The Danish company has also developed the country's largest solar park to date, with a capacity of 113 MW. Another 163 MW solar project is currently under construction at the former Vandel air force base in Jutland. It will be completed in the second quarter of 2021, according to Be Green.

Denmark already has subsidy-free solar installations under development, including a 400 MW solar project near Nissum Fjord, a 500 MW installation that Encavis and Greengo agreed to develop in May, and a 200 MW PV plant in Holstebro municipality.

Apple also said in September that its data center in Viborg, Denmark, is now being powered by a 50 MW solar project under a long-term power purchase agreement. Danish developer European Energy built the array, which was sold to Germany's LHI Group in early August.