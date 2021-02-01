Seven-year PPA for 34 MW solar park in Denmark

Danish renewable energy developer Better Energy has secured a seven-year power purchase agreement (PPA) for a 34 MW solar power plant it will build in the Guldborgsund Municipality, in southern Denmark.

The company said the solar park will be grid-connected within the next 12 months. Danish pharmaceutical company Lundbeck will buy the electricity generated by the solar park at an undisclosed price. “The agreement is a hedge against rising electricity costs as it entails a low fixed cost of electricity for the next seven years,” Better Energy said in a statement. “Danish solar power is now more cost-effective than fossil energy.”

No more details were released on the solar project and the power supply deal.

Better Energy has already built a 50 MW solar project under a long-term power purchase agreement in Denmark that is powering an Apple data center in Viborg. Furthermore, Danish clothing company Bestseller announced in 2019 it was partnering with independent power producer Better Energy for the construction of a 125 MW solar facility to power its operations.

The Scandinavian country also has other subsidy-free solar installations under development, including a 400 MW solar project near Nissum Fjord, a 500 MW installation that Encavis and Greengo agreed to develop in May, and a 200 MW PV plant in Holstebro municipality.