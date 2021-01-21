The Indian market for off-grid solar refrigeration

Netherlands-based global off-grid solar energy body Gogla has published a report highlighting huge potential for solar-powered refrigeration products in India.
The study finds off-grid solar refrigerators offer a $20.6 billion market across healthcare – for vaccine storage; households; micro enterprises; farm-gate – for fruit and vegetable storage; and dairy – for milk chillers. Of that overall opportunity, $4.3 billion could be immediately serviced by companies, Gogla said, judging by the rate of adoption of those market segments.
