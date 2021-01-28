EDF acquires US solar installer

From pv magazine USA
EDF Renewables North America (EDFR) has acquired the remaining interest in EnterSolar, a supplier of distributed-generation solar solutions to commercial and industrial (C&I) customers.
EDFR, which is known as a leading utility-scale developer, previously bought a 50% stake in EnterSolar as part of a strategic partnership in late 2018. Now, as a wholly owned subsidiary of EDFR, EnterSolar will benefit from greater financial stability and broader offerings, including energy storage and smart electric vehicle charging.
EnterSolar has a 15-year track record of providing behind-the-meter solar solutions for a range of U.S. corporate clients, with the company installing 59 MW in 2020. Its corporate customers over the years have included Amazon, Target, PepsiCo, and Facebook.
EDFR said its latest investment in EnterSolar capitalizes on the accelerating growth in the C&I solar market. Whether by installing rooftop PV arrays on site or signing power purchase agreements, corporations around the world continue to embrace solar.
