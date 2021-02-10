Indian developer signs PPAs for 13.2 MW of solar

From pv magazine India

Gujarat-based KPI Global has signed power supply agreements with nine industrial customers for 13.15 MW of solar capacity in India.

The offtakers include Cadila Healthcare (1.7 MW), Ginni Filaments (1.2 MW), Palsana Enviro Protection Limited (3 MW), Pratibha Fabrics (1 MW), Sachin Paper Mills (0.60 MW), Yes Fashions (1.25 MW), United Phosphorous Limited (1.2 MW), United Phosphorous Limited (1.40 MW), and Super Deluxe Paper Mills (1.80 MW).

KPI acquired 25.762 MW as an independent power producer in the 2019-20 period, up 172% from the previous year. Those additions brought its cumulative PV capacity to 40.762 MW. The developer’s cumulative “captive mode” portfolio stands at 6.2 MW.

