Pure Hydrogen to develop large-scale facility in Australia

From pv magazine Australia

The Pure Hydrogen International joint venture – comprising Liberty Hydrogen and Real Energy’s wholly owned offshoot, Pure Hydrogen – has signed a term sheet with hydrogen developer Port Anthony Renewables to build a 20-ton-per-day hydrogen production facility at Port Anthony, about 200 kilometers southeast of Melbourne, Australia.

Pure Hydrogen and Liberty Hydrogen established a joint venture company several weeks ago to develop a network of hydrogen manufacturing and distribution hubs. Two of those facilities will be built in Queensland, and one each will be constructed in New South Wales and Victoria.

Real Energy Managing Director Scott Brown said that the Port Anthony site is ideally suited to the company’s goal to build and develop a large-scale hydrogen business. The location could also provide access to shipping and road transportation – facilities that should allow for the export of any product that is not needed domestically.

“This is an ideal site for a hydrogen hub with the necessary attributes to cater for both domestic and international markets,” Brown said. “This agreement builds on our strategy of co-operating and collaborating with experienced operators to develop a significant hydrogen business capable of servicing a large customer base.”

Brown said that the Port Anthony project, which was originally being developed by Liberty Hydrogen, would utilize “best-of-breed hydrogen and fuel cell technology.” It is expected that the project will involve the use of an electrolyzer to produce hydrogen, powered by electricity sourced through either ‘blue’ or ‘green’ power purchase agreements.

The project is one of four hydrogen manufacturing and distribution hubs that Pure Hydrogen is planning for Australia’s East Coast. It also has similar ventures in development for the port cities of Gladstone, Mackay, and Newcastle.

“We are making solid progress securing site control at our other three planned hubs, as well as potential new locations, as well as advancing further technology and new customer agreements with further updates pending,” Brown said.

Port Anthony has long been a hub for offshore oil and gas exploration and production. Port Anthony Renewables Executive Chairman Ben Anthony said that the shift to hydrogen would ensure that it remains a cornerstone of Australia’s energy sector.

“This change of direction is in line with both current and future community expectations,” Anthony said.

He added that the transition will build on Australia’s efforts to decarbonize a large energy-based industry by engaging in activities that substantially reduce carbon emissions.

“This deal with Pure Hydrogen International is yet another opportunity to show Port Anthony can manoeuvre itself to continue to provide that service to Australia through a greener way of operating,” Anthony said. “Port Anthony will continue to undertake the same activities it has for the many years, while at the same time reducing its carbon footprint.”