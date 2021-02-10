Tongwei and Jinko plan more wafer and poly production

Chinese PV companies Tongwei and Jinkosolar will work together to establish 15 GW of wafer manufacturing capacity and 45,000 metric tons of polysilicon production facilities, according to a statement made today by the former to the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

Poly manufacturer Tongwei said it would have a 30% stake in a joint venture by the partners to establish the wafer production capacity as part of a strategic cooperation with module giant Jinko.

In return, Jinko will invest 35% of the cost of a new 45,000-ton annual production capacity polysilicon fab to supply the planned wafer site, which will have preemptive rights to 60% of the silicon produced by the partner facility.

As part of the cooperation Jinko, which in November signed a two-year deal to buy 93,000 metric tons of polysilicon from Tongwei, agreed to, in return, supply its partner with 6.5 GW of solar wafers.

Tongwei reached more than 80,000 metric tons of annual polysilicon production capacity last year, with the scale set to grow to 290,000 tons before 2024. The 19 GW of solar modules shipped by Jinko last year earned it second ranking on the panel supplier list compiled by Taiwanese data company PV Infolink.