Tongwei and Jinko plan more wafer and poly production

Chinese PV companies Tongwei and Jinkosolar will work together to establish 15 GW of wafer manufacturing capacity and 45,000 metric tons of polysilicon production facilities, according to a statement made today by the former to the Shanghai Stock Exchange.
Poly manufacturer Tongwei said it would have a 30% stake in a joint venture by the partners to establish the wafer production capacity as part of a strategic cooperation with module giant Jinko.
In return, Jinko will invest 35% of the cost of a new 45,000-ton annual production capacity polysilicon fab to supply the planned wafer site, which will have preemptive rights to 60% of the silicon produced by the partner facility.
Popular content
As part of the cooperation Jinko, which in November signed a two-year deal to buy 93,000 metric tons of polysilicon from Tongwei, agreed to, in return, supply its partner with 6.5 GW of solar wafers.
Tongwei reached more than 80,000 metric tons of annual polysilicon production capacity last year, with the scale set to grow to 290,000 tons before 2024. The 19 GW of solar modules shipped by Jinko last year earned it second ranking on the panel supplier list compiled by Taiwanese data company PV Infolink.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.