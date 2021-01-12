Chinese PV Industry Brief: Jinko begins work on 20 GW cell factory

Chinese module manufacturer JinkoSolar has started construction on its 20 GW solar cell factory in Chuxiong, Yunnan Province. The company claims it will be the world's largest cell factory once operational. The first 10 GW phase is scheduled to be commissioned by the end of April 2021, while the second 10 GW phase should be finalized by the end of the year. Through this new facility, the manufacturer's total annual cell production capacity is expected to reach 30 GW. It will be powered by a rooftop PV array and electricity generated via a hydropower plant located nearby.

Chinese provider of power transmission, power system management and power network maintenance, Guangdong Energy Group Co.,Ltd and Guangdong Agricultural Reclamation Group, which is affiliated with the Bureau of Agriculture and Reclamation of the Ministry of Agriculture, have announced they will jointly build a 500 MW solar power plant in Jieyang City, Guangdong Province. The unsubsidized project will require an investment of around RMB 2.5 billion (US$385 million).

Popular content

State-owned energy provider China Energy (CEIC) has set up an ambitious renewable energy target for China's 14th five-year plan (2021-2025). The company is aiming to reach up to 80 GW of power generation capacity from renewables, which would represent a 40% share in its energy asset portfolio.