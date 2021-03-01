Tesvolt launches commercial battery with inverter and energy management system

The TS-I HV 80 battery is available from 76 kWh and can be modularly expanded to several MWh.

From pv magazine Germany

German storage system manufacturer Tesvolt has launched a storage system for commercial applications that integrates an inverter and an energy management system. The TS-I HV 80 battery, according to the company, is able to shave load peaks thanks to registering load profile measurement, optimizing self-consumption, and supplying back-up power.

The device can operate both in off and on-grid mode and is claimed to be black-start capable. It is also said to react to power requirements from the power network within milliseconds and to be suitable for recharging electric cars.

“The integrated energy management system is essentially the brains of the storage system,” said Thomas Scholz, EMS product manager at Tesvolt. “It captures the energy flows of all consumers and generators and controls them as efficiently as possible–in real time.”

The manufacturer said the new device should better adapt to the individual needs of commercial and industrial customers and save more electricity costs. However, no specific figures were provided. “There are so many different applications for the new storage system that it is difficult to quantify the cost savings,” the company told pv magazine.

In addition, according to Tesvolt, the so-called power quality technology ensures good and uniform power quality. This means that voltage and frequency are stabilized and unbalanced load, reactive power, and harmonics in the power grid of the commercial customer, are reduced. “We achieve this via an active line filter and thus have a real unique selling point on the market,” said Tesvolt product manager Christian Löffler.

Tesvolt CEO Daniel Hannemann told pv magazine that the improved power quality should extend the service life of the battery, which is why the storage system could quickly pay off for industrial companies–within five years. According to the company, the TS-I HV 80 is available from 76 kWh and can be modularly expanded to several megawatt-hours. The integrated three-phase inverter has an output of 75 kW. In addition, the storage system delivers up to 340 kW on a footprint of just half a square meter, and requires little space.