Chinese PV Industry Brief: More inverter, battery and solar cell capacity

Polysilicon manufacturer GCL-Poly today reported its RMB700 million (US$107 million), 10,000 metric ton (MT)-per-year production line for fluidized bed reactor-based granular silicon is using 30% less hydrogen than the previous, 6,000 MT line, and has also reduced the metal and carbon content of the polysilicon, as well as diminishing the fine powder rate. Requiring a maximum 20 kWh of electricity per kilogram produced, the company said it expects further hydrogen content reductions in its next, 30,000 MT production line.

Battery company CATL and inverter maker Kstar today announced completion of construction of the 1 GW-annual-production-capacity fab established by the partners in Xiapu economic development zone, in Fujian. The 206,907m2 facility features two inverter production lines, two “charging lines” and a battery pack assembly unit.

Polysilicon manufacturer Xinte Energy on Friday announced shareholders will vote, on March 25, on plans to build a 100,000-ton-per-year-production-capacity factory in Baotou City, Inner Mongolia. The facility was described as a “circular economy construction project” but Xinte did not release any details about its circular economy features.

Power provider China Huadian Corporation (CHD) has announced it will decommission 3 GW of thermal power plants and increase the share of renewables in its power generation fleet to 50% by 2026. At the end of last year, the company had 153 GW of power plants, of which 40.4% produced renewable energy. In order to reach its new, 2025 target, CHD needs to install at least 26.4 GW of new renewable energy generation capacity.

Wuxi-based solar cell manufacturer Jiangsu Luneng Energy has said it will invest RMB3 billion to build new heterojunction and TOPCon solar cell production lines with an annual capacity of 1 GW for each technology, plus a 500 MW solar module production line with half-cut cell technology. The new lines will be in Zhang Jiagang city, Jiangsu province. Construction will start this month, with completion scheduled in 2022. Luneng is a key supplier for manufacturers such as Risen, Yingli, and Eging. The company has three production bases, in Jiangsu, in Shanxi province and in Vietnam, with a total annual manufacturing capacity of 2 GW for PERC, mono-casting and multi-crystalline cells.