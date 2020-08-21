Kstar unveils 1,100 V string inverters

Shenzhen Kstar Science and Technology has unveiled KSG-150UM/KSG-120CL, a new line of 1,100 V string inverters for industrial and commercial applications.

There are two versions of the product, with 121 kW and 150 kW of AC output and efficiency ratings ranging from 98.7% to 99.0%. The European efficiency ratings for the two variants are 98.3% and 98.5%.

The inverters measure 1,055 x 700 x 336 mm, with the 150 kW version weighing 110 kg and the 121 kW device coming in at 96 kg. They have 12 maximum power point tracking (MPPT) channels and 24 string inputs. MPPT voltage ranges from 200 V to 1,000 V, while the MPPT efficiency purportedly stands at 99.9%. The inverters have an ambient operating temperature ranging from -25 C to 60 C.

Kstar says the devices feature an active arcing protection function that can accurately detect arc faults and force the inverters to shut down within 2.5 seconds. The Chinese inverter supplier said the new products also include a built-in PID recovery module and an anti-PID module that can prevent potential induced degradation (PID).

Popular content

“To guarantee higher reliability, the inverter is equipped with high precision RCD protection circuit, which helps to secure personal safety,” Kstar said.

The inverters rely on an advanced monitoring & O&M platform to simplify maintenance work. “Moreover, IP66 protection and C5 corrosion protection design guarantee that the inverter is operated under almost all environment conditions,” the manufacturer said.

Kstar has been selling the new products throughout the world since the beginning of this month. It also recently launched a 1,500 V string inverter, an all-in-one residential battery inverter solution, and a new inverter series for rooftop PV arrays.