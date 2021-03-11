Poland hits 4 GW milestone

The Polish grid operator connected 2.63 GW of PV capacity in 2020, while newly installed capacity surpassed 150 MW in January 2021.

Poland is currently among the fastest growing PV market in Europe.

Image: kaboompics, pixabay

Share

Polish grid operator Polskie Sieci Elektroenergetyczne (PSE) said this week that the country reached 4.08 GW of installed solar capacity at the end of January.

In January alone, newly installed capacity reached 153.1 MW.

Popular content

Poland reached 3.9 GW of cumulative solar capacity by the end of 2020, up from around 1.3 GW at the end of 2019 and just 486 MW at the end of 2018. The exponential growth recorded last year was mainly due to the growing number of grid-connected solar parks.

Poland may reach its 2030 target of 7.8 GW of solar by the middle of this decade, as outlined in the National Plan for Energy and Climate, according to a new report by the Instytut Energetyki Odnawialnej (IEO).

According to another recent IEO report, developers secured preliminary grid-connection approvals for 4.4 GW of solar capacity last year. The IEO also revealed that the combined capacity of all PV projects that secured preliminary grid permits had reached 10 GW by the end of December.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.