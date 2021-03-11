Poland hits 4 GW milestone

Polish grid operator Polskie Sieci Elektroenergetyczne (PSE) said this week that the country reached 4.08 GW of installed solar capacity at the end of January.
In January alone, newly installed capacity reached 153.1 MW.
Według stanu na 1 lutego 2021 r. moc zainstalowana w #PV w KSE wyniosła 4088,9 MW (na podstawie danych przekazanych do OSP).#OZE #energetyka pic.twitter.com/CC4t3lsWqD
— PSE S.A. (@pse_pl) March 10, 2021
Poland reached 3.9 GW of cumulative solar capacity by the end of 2020, up from around 1.3 GW at the end of 2019 and just 486 MW at the end of 2018. The exponential growth recorded last year was mainly due to the growing number of grid-connected solar parks.
Poland may reach its 2030 target of 7.8 GW of solar by the middle of this decade, as outlined in the National Plan for Energy and Climate, according to a new report by the Instytut Energetyki Odnawialnej (IEO).
According to another recent IEO report, developers secured preliminary grid-connection approvals for 4.4 GW of solar capacity last year. The IEO also revealed that the combined capacity of all PV projects that secured preliminary grid permits had reached 10 GW by the end of December.
