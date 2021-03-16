India’s largest floating PV plant to go online by June

From pv magazine India

India's largest floating solar plant – a 100 MW solar array – could be operational within the next few months.

NTPC is now building a floating solar plant on the Sri Ram Sagar Project Reservoir in the Indian state of Telangana. It spans a water surface of 450 acres. The plant will likely be commissioned by June, NTPC’s southern region executive director, CV Anand, told reporters this week. Upon completion, the project will be the nation’s largest single-site floating solar plant to date, he said.

However, India is also set to host a 600 MW floating solar plant in Khandwa district, Madhya Pradesh. The plant will likely be completed in the 2022-23 period. The state’s new and renewable energy minister, Hardeep Singh Dang, has claimed that the floating PV array will be the world’s largest upon completion.

