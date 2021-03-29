Palestine seeks EPC contractors for 35 MW rooftop solar program

Palestine and the Gaza Strip have been suffering from electricity shortages over the past decade and solar energy may represent a strategic asset for the troubled Middle Eastern region.

The Massader development arm of sovereign wealth fund the Palestine Investment Fund (PIF), has issued a request for expressions of interest (EoI) to seek more EPC contractors for a school rooftop PV program launched in January 2018.

The selected contractors will add to those that were pre-qualified by Massader between 2019 and 2020. “Massader will sign a framework agreement with these additional EPC contractors, if successful in the pre-qualification process, [to] be added to the list of already pre-qualified contractors and … invited to submit their proposals for each batch of schools,” the tender document reads.

Interested EPCs will have time until April 15 to pre-qualify for the program.

The average installed generation capacity per school is expected to be 70 kW. “The program has been rolled out in batches of 40 schools with each batch being procured separately on a turnkey basis,” Massader director Mohammed Awartani told pv magazine. “The program is also supported with power purchase agreements signed with local distribution companies, with a percentage of production being allocated to cover the electricity consumption of the public schools.”

The European Investment Bank, in July 2019, loaned the program $18 million. The plan, which envisages the installation of solar arrays at 400 public schools in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, is part of the Noor Palestine solar scheme, which aims to deploy 200 MW of PV capacity by 2025.

Palestine had just 43 MW of solar capacity at the end of 2019, according to International Renewable Energy Agency figures.