Italy installed 625 MW of PV in 2020

Italy deployed around 625.4 MW of solar generation capacity last year, registering a contraction compared to 2019, when newly installed capacity reached 737 MW. For comparison, in the previous three years, new PV additions had totaled 407 MW, 369 MW and 305 MW, respectively.

Provisional numbers released by Italian renewables association ANIE Rinnovabili and data from grid operator Terna indicate most of last year’s capacity was installed in July and August, with 83.3 MW and 101.7 MW of new solar, respectively.

Terna’s figures show more than 102.3 MW, in last year's trajectory, was supplied by projects bigger than 1 MW in scale. PV projects that do not exceed 1 MW in size account for almost all of the new capacity, at 523.1 MW. Residential PV systems up to 20 kW in size still accounted for the largest share, at around 250.4 MW of capacity. PV systems ranging from 20 kW to 100 kW accounted for 98.6 MW of the total. Meanwhile, commercial and industrial PV installations ranging from 100 kW to 1 MW hit 156.3 MW.

The country's regions with the highest development volumes were the Lombardy region, which brought 107.7 MW of new solar online, and the northern region of Veneto, with 80.9 MW. Sardinia and Piedmont finished the year with 66.2 MW and 64.1 MW, respectively.

The provisional figures indicate that Italy reached around 22 GW of cumulative solar capacity at the end of December. The nation’s National Integrated Plan for Climate and Energy aims for 50 GW of solar by 2030.