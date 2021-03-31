Norwegian floating PV specialist to provide tech for projects in Greece

MP Quantum Group has selected Norwegian floating PV specialist Ocean Sun as a technology provider for a series of projects that it wants to build across Greece and Cyprus.

Ocean Sun said that the Cyprus-based renewables developer will use its floating PV technologies in utility-scale projects on inland reservoirs, but also for ocean applications.

“Some locations have been identified, like high power-consuming industry, e.g. cement production,” Ocean Sun CEO Børge Bjørneklett told pv magazine. “Focus is on both lakes and reservoirs as well as sheltered coastal regions.”

Bjørneklett said the projects will be developed as multi-megawatt floating plants, but at a number of sites, MP Quantum Group will set up demonstrators with capacities ranging from 2 MW to 4 MW.

“The pilots will be initiated later this year,” he said, adding that the permits for the first project will likely be secured by the end of this year.

The Norwegian company said that a comprehensive plan has been developed for the larger projects, with MP Quantum Group now working to secure permits.

“Floating solar is an excellent fit for the energy markets in Greece and Cyprus, with good irradiation, water resources and a commitment from authorities to push for the renewable energy transition,” said MP Quantum Group Chairman Yiannis Alafouzos. “Ocean Sun has a world-leading solution for floating solar with its low capex and high power output. In addition, the seaworthiness of the system enables deployment along our widespread shores and island communities.”

Ocean Sun has developed an innovative design for floating PV projects at near-shore locations and semi-sheltered bodies of water. The patented system includes a floating buoyancy ring anchored to the seabed with four mooring points and 12 lines. Last July, the company signed a deal to develop pilot projects for a 2.1 GW floating solar installation that is being planned near the Saemangeum tidal flats on the west coast of South Korea.

A number of floating PV projects have been announced in Greece in recent months. Greek conglomerate Gek Terna, for example, has announced plans to deploy large-scale floating PV plants on three different reservoirs, with a total investment of €170 million ($199 million). National utility PPC is also reportedly planning to deploy an additional 50 MW, while InterPhoton Group is considering building a 500 MW project.