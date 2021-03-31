Germany added 350 MW of PV systems in February

From pv magazine Germany

According to new figures published by Germany’s Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur), the total capacity of newly registered solar PV systems in Germany in February was 350.7 MW. This compares to 536 MW in January and 202.3 MW in February 2020.

Most of the February capacity–270 MW–comes from PV systems not exceeding 750 kW in size under the country's FIT scheme.

The newly installed PV capacity for the first two months of the year was 880,8 MW and the cumulative capacity of all subsidized PV systems in Germany reached 54.3 GW at the end of February.

Starting from tomorrow, tariffs for PV systems will fall 1.4%. The FIT for rooftop systems of up to 10 kW capacity will fall under the €0.08/kWh threshold for the first time, to reach €0.0781/kWh. The payment for installations with a capacity between 10 and 40 kW will be €0.0759/kWh.

Systems with a capacity of 40-100 kW will receive €0.0595/kWh. The payment for projects with a 40-750 kW capacity will be €0.0536/kWh. For other systems up to 100 kW in size, there is a fixed FIT of between €0.0363/kWh and €0.0227/kWh.