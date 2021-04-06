GoodWe launches two residential batteries

Chinese inverter manufacturer GoodWe has unveiled two new residential batteries that are claimed to be able to identify parallel solar modules automatically, with no need for dial setting.

A first, new low-voltage device, called Lynx Home U Series, is available in three different devices with storage capacities of 5.4, 10.8, and 16.2 kWh and a weight of 60, 120, and 160kg, respectively. The dimensions of the first unit are 480x175x570mm and those of the second device are 960x175x570mm. The largest battery has a size of 1,440x175x570mm.

The battery has a rated nominal voltage of 51.2 V, uses LiFePO 4 as the cathode material, and has a depth of discharge of 90%. The systems feature an ambient operating temperature range of -10 degrees Celsius to 50 degrees Celsius, as well as a 10-year performance guarantee and a five-year product guarantee.

A second, high-voltage battery, dubbed Lynx Home S Series, is available in five versions with storage capacities ranging from 7.68 to 20.48 kWh and a rated voltage of 153.6 to 409.6 V. The smallest device has a weight of 126kg and size of 610x226x1,170mm and the largest weighs 311kg and measures 1,220x226x1,445mm. All the high-voltage batteries are claimed to have a one-hour, ultra-rapid charge rate and have a 10-year performance guarantee.

Both products come with IP65 protection and can be installed both on a wall or on the ground. They are also said to be able to automatically reboot when the battery enters self-protection mode due to under-voltage.

“Both models of [the] GoodWe Lynx Home Series feature remote diagnosis and upgrade, supporting remote software upgrading of all modules simultaneously,” the manufacturer stated. “The battery also comes with module auto recognition.”