Deye releases residential battery with integrated hybrid inverter

Chinese inverter manufacturer Deye has developed a new series of low-voltage, three-phase energy storage systems (ESS) with integrated hybrid inverters.

“The inverter's 40 V to 60 V battery setup provides a cost-effective and safe energy storage solution,” a company spokesperson told pv magazine. “Its expandable nature eliminates the need for a battery management system (BMS) box, making it perfect for various applications, from residential to commercial installations.”

The series includes five models, with rated power outputs ranging from 14 kW to 20 kW. The system features either lead-acid or lithium-ion batteries, which support charging and discharging currents ranging from 260 A to 350 A, depending on the model.

The company said that the system also supports energy storage from diesel generators. It weighs 38 kg and measures 466 mm x 750 mm x 266 mm.

“Supporting the latest in solar technology, the inverter features a 20A+20A PV input current, accommodating the new generation of high-current PV modules,” the company said. “It also supports a maximum PV input power of up to 30 kW, meeting the installation requirements of larger PV arrays.”

The inverter offers two maximum power point tracking (MPPT) channels, with MPPT voltage ranging from 160 V and 650 V. The device efficiency is 97.6% and the maximum input voltage for all devices is 800 V. Its European efficiency rating is 97% and the MPPT efficiency is 99%. The new product also features natural convection cooling and IP65-rated protection.

In addition, the inverter features a SiC MOSFET semiconductor component, which “offers unparalleled performance,” according to the company. “The sleek, modern design is achieved by eliminating screws on the front of the panel, while the wiring area now features a flip cover for easier installation, operation, and maintenance. The touchscreen, now made of Plexiglas, offers enhanced durability and a wider range of usage options.”