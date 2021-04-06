Facebook to buy power from offshore PV plant in Singapore

Singapore-based renewables developer Sunseap will sell power to Facebook in Singapore through a virtual power purchase agreement (VPPA).
The electricity will be provided by a 5 MW offshore floating PV array that Sunseap operates in the Straits of Johor.
“The energy from the 5 MW offshore floating photovoltaic system will be exported to the national grid,” the company said. “All renewable energy credits (RECs) from the project will be transferred to Facebook under the VPPA and will support the tech company's operations in Singapore, including Facebook's first custom–built data center in Asia.”
Popular content
Singapore’s Economic Development Board supported the project. The array was originally designed to provide power to the grid over a 25-year period. Floating PV is of particular interest in countries such as Singapore, where the availability of land is a major obstacle to the deployment of ground-mounted PV projects.
Last August, a unit of Sembcorp Industries began working on a 60 MW floating solar power plant at the Tengeh Reservoir. The solar facility will provide electricity under a 25-year power purchase agreement with the Public Utilities Board. The Solar Energy Research Institute of Singapore has been using the Tengeh Reservoir as a test bed for floating solar since 2017.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.