Canadian Solar begins production of 640-665 W panel series

Chinese-Canadian solar module manufacturer Canadian Solar has begun mass production of its 640-665 W panel series that was launched in October and includes the two monofacial, CS7L-MS and CS7N-MS series, and the two bifacial, CS7L-MB-AG and CS7N-MB-AG series.
“The nameplate production capacity of the HiKu7 and BiHiKu7 modules will reach 10 GW by the end of 2021, of which a significant portion has already been booked,” the panel maker stated. “The company will deliver the first batch of the new high-power, high-efficiency modules this month.”
According to the company's CEO, Shawn Qu, these high-power modules are manufactured with damage-free cell cutting, strict hot-spot control, and low-LeTID technology.
All the panels of the HiKu7 CS7N-MS series are produced with 210mm wafers and have dimensions of 2,384×1,303×35mm, a weight of 35.7kg, and feature 132 monocrystalline half cells. The manufacturer claims they can reduce balance of system costs by up to 5.7% and the levelized cost of energy (LCOE) of a project by up to 8.9% compared to conventional 445 W modules.
The module technology relies on Canadian Solar's own cell technology and module design, including hetero-type ribbon (HTR) and paving technology, which the company said improves performance with minimal cell spacing. The technology is said to combine the advantages of half-cell panels and paved modules.
